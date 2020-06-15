Blog | Max Quiles does the double

Hi Everyone,

We've started the season in a very good way with two victories, one in Jerez and the other one in Mugello.

The race in Jerez was very difficult because we were fighting all for the victory but in the last laps, I pushed as hard as I could, and I overtook 7 riders in one lap at the end and I got the win.

Then in Mugello it was completely different. The conditions were wet, and it was very slippery, lots of riders crashed.

I was in the lead, very concentrated and that’s how I won in Mugello.

Max Quiles © G&G

Little by little I'm gaining a lot of experience and learning from the other riders. I'm preparing for Germany which is a new circuit for me and my objective there is to be at top 5 and try to fight for the victory.

It is not going to be easy but it is possible.

Chat soon,

Max #28