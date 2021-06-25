Blog | Noah Dettwiler leading for the first time

Hi readers. How are u all doing? It’s been a while since my last blog. So, I thought it was time for a new one.

Noah Dettwiler © Red Bull G&G

It was time for the 3rd round of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in beautiful Mugello.

The first day was quite good. Didn’t manage to do the greatest of laps in QP but P.15 on the grid in Mugello with the long straight isn’t bad and I had a great feeling. I will start the race from P.15.

Noah Dettwiler © Red Bull G&G

The race was quite tricky. It rained slightly all race long. I had a great start but in turn 2 a rider high sided and I had to avoid the bike and dropped back. At the beginning of the race I haven’t had such a great feeling and lost the front group by over 2 seconds. And from one lap I got the confidence and closed the gap in only 2 laps. I started battling and in one moment something crazy happened. I lead a race for the first time in my road racing career. I didn’t really know what to think it was just an amazing feeling (Main Photo).

Noah Dettwiler © Red Bull G&G

At the end of the race, I made some small mistakes and finished the race in P.14. I wasn’t really happy with that to be honest after battling for the top positions. But I have to learn out of these things.

Race 2 in Mugello I decided not to race after the passing away of Jason.

After Mugello I had one week of and used this time to train and get ready for the upcoming race in Barcelona with the Moto3 Junior World Championship. I was really looking forward as it is my favourite track.

Noah Dettwiler © Noah Dettwiler

The free practices went quite well. In qualifying it was my mistake and I messed it up. I made some mistakes. I will start the races on Sunday from P.23.

Race1: The race wasn’t bad but I wasn’t happy. I battled in a group but couldn’t really get to the front of my group and was more at the back

Race2: I lost out in the start and was with a small group. I needed to many laps to get passed them. As I was at the front of that small group the ones in front of me were already gone so I rode a pretty lonely race.

Not very happy about my performance that weekend but we know where to work on.

Noah Dettwiler © Noah Dettwiler

Directly after Barcelona we had round 4 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in Sachsenring, Germany.

I had a rough first day and qualified 18th for the race. I tried to get a new mind set for Saturday’s and Sunday’s race.

Race1: (I started from 15th due some penalty’s) I had a great start and battled in the front group for quite a long time. 9 laps to go I had a contact with another rider and went a bit out of the line. From that moment on I couldn’t find the rhythm I had before and lost the front group. I finished 9th and took some important points. I had a good feeling for race 2.

Race2: Got a good start again (starting from 17th) and lap by lap gained positions. At a certain time I made my way up to P.12. but the front group was already a bit over a second away. I was behind them for quite a few laps. And at one moment I caught them and started fighting with them. I had some nice battles and finished the race in P.5. I was very happy about that and very close to the podium. 0.3 was missing.

Noah Dettwiler © Red Bull G&G

So, I was happy about my 2 races after a very difficult first day.

So guys, I hope you liked my blog about the past races. Now we have some time off before the next race with the Rookies Cup. Next race will be beginning of august in Spielberg.

Noah Dettwiler © Red Bull G&G

But in between I have 2 other races with the CEV Moto3.

I’ll keep you updated.

Have a great time and see you soon.

Noah #55