Blog | Rico Salmela enjoys running at the front in Jerez

Hello everyone!

Now the second event in Jerez is done with good feelings.

On Thursday we had fun while arriving at the paddock. It was nice to see

all the staff.

Thursday we made a track walk with our rider coach and got the feeling for the next day.

Friday was a very hot and busy day for me because we had FP1, FP2 and Qualifying.

For me it was my first time in Jerez with a Moto3 bike, but I enjoyed it a lot.

The Friday went pretty well by making a good Qualifying and qualifying on the 2nd row.

Rico Salmela © G&G

Saturday we had Race Day and I was excited and ready to fight.

Race 1 I had a good feeling, but it wasn’t enough because I had to catch the front group from quite a big gap, so it was a really hard race for me.

Sunday was Race2 again with hot conditions for the race.

Before the race I did my stretches to feel comfortable on the track.

Race 2 we had a big group fighting for P1 it was very hot and difficult race, but we managed to gain some good points and experience.

Now in a few weeks we have a race in Mugello and I'm very happy to learn a new track for me :-)

See you soon!

Rico #27