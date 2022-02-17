Blog | Rico Salmela sliding through winter

Hi everyone!

I will like to say Happy Valentine to everyone.

Rico Salmela © Rico Salmela

Now I am in Finland so I can’t do any training on supermoto or even Road Racing.

Instead of that I like to do Ice Road Racing with my friends.

Now I do every day school, but when I travel to Spain I need to be always at online with teachers.

Now I have been spending a lot of time at the gym and running because I want to be the best me this year.

I will come to Spain to finally do some practice and test on asphalt.

Now my goal is just to get everything right and head to Spain.

Still one and half months before the first test at Portimao.

See you there!

Rico #27