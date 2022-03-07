Blog | Ruche Moodley already has great competition

Hello everyone I hope you are all doing great.
At the beginning of February we left South Africa for Spain, to continue training and preparing myself for the racing season ahead.
I’m training and living with other riders, Alonso Lopez, David Almansa, Marcos Ruda and Jared Schultz in Valencia. We train very hard together and push each other’s limits when we cycle, gym and train on the dirt and asphalt.
We are working on our weak points and also on the mental side of racing with our coach José Estarlich so that we can start the season with the best mentality possible.
See you all soon!
Ruche #11