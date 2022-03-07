Blog | Ruche Moodley already has great competition

At the beginning of February we left South Africa for Spain, to continue training and preparing myself for the racing season ahead.

I’m training and living with other riders, Alonso Lopez, David Almansa, Marcos Ruda and Jared Schultz in Valencia. We train very hard together and push each other’s limits when we cycle, gym and train on the dirt and asphalt.

