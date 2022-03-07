Ruche Moodley
© Ruche Moodley
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Ruche Moodley already has great competition

At the beginning of February we left South Africa for Spain, to continue training and preparing myself for the racing season ahead
Written by Ruche Moodley
1 min readPublished on
Hello everyone I hope you are all doing great.
Ruche Moodley
Ruche Moodley
© Ruche Moodley
At the beginning of February we left South Africa for Spain, to continue training and preparing myself for the racing season ahead.
Ruche Moodley
Ruche Moodley
© Ruche Moodley
I’m training and living with other riders, Alonso Lopez, David Almansa, Marcos Ruda and Jared Schultz in Valencia. We train very hard together and push each other’s limits when we cycle, gym and train on the dirt and asphalt. 
Ruche Moodley
Ruche Moodley
© Ruche Moodley
We are working on our weak points and also on the mental side of racing with our coach José Estarlich so that we can start the season with the best mentality possible. 
See you all soon!
Ruche #11

More Stories