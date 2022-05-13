Blog | Ruche Moodley having a great time wet and dry

Hello everyone,

April was a very busy and exciting month. I got my first experience in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and also in the FIM JuniorGP.

I really love riding the KTM RC 250 R, understanding the bike and I am learning so much from our rider coaches Dani Ribalta and Gustl.

The entire Red Bull MotoGP Rookies staff have been amazing and I am forever grateful for this opportunity.

It was also my first Qualifying that I did in the rain, which was quite an experience. The race was dry and I really had loads of fun, improving step by step.

Being a Rookie, is a dream come true and to be a part of the MotoGP paddock is awesome. In Jerez, I continued to learn, improve and enjoy. I know where I can get better in Mugello.

See you soon.

Ruche #11