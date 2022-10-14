Blog | Ruche Moodley on the pace and in the points in Spielberg

Hello everyone,

The penultimate round of the season took place at Motorland Aragon. After 3 weeks from the previous round at Red Bull Ring I was really excited to get back onto the KTM RC 250 R.

Ruche Moodley © G&G

In the first session on Friday I felt really good from the first laps and I was doing most laps alone. In the second session my plan was to do the session similar to how I would do the Qualifying but I crashed in Corner 5, luckily I got to the bike before it turned off and pulled the clutch in and went back to the pits.

Ruche Moodley © G&G

When I got to the pits I stopped at the mechanics and they quickly fixed all the damage so I could get back on track. In the Qualifying I set a good lap time early in the session when the tires were fresh and got my best qualifying result of the season.

Ruche Moodley © G&G

Race One was tough, I made a lot of mistakes and lost time when I had to avoid another rider after he crashed, I finished the race and it was my first top ten of the season. I wasn’t really happy with the race and I wanted to do better on Sunday.

Ruche Moodley © G&G

The second race went a lot better I gave it my all to stay in the front group. It was a positive weekend with two top tens and a lot learnt, I’m looking forward to take another step at the final race of the season in Valencia.

Ruche Moodley © G&G

Bye for now

Ruche