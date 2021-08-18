Blog | Scott Ogden fighting in the lead group and grabbing points

Hi everybody,

The 2 race weekends in Austria are now complete. It’s been a crazy couple rounds but I’m really happy with the progress I made with my riding and also the set up of the bike.

The Styrian GP began with my best Qualifying result, which was on the 2nd row of the grid in 6th position. I started Race 1 really well and was able to fight at the front of the race for the first few laps until i had a ride through penalty. This resulted in a loss of 31 seconds but I stayed calm and set consistent lap times to try catch as many people as possible.

The 2nd race was a much more difficult race for me. I struggled a little with my feeling and ended up battling for 9th position. Unfortunately on the last lap I had contact with another rider which dropped me to 14th position. I spoke with our suspension guy, Aitor, and we decided to make a big change for the next weekend.

The Austrian GP followed with the usual hectic Friday. I tried a few different set ups and going into qualifying I felt I had a good feeling with the bike. Qualifying was a very close session with me ending up in 10th position, however only 0.4 from pole position.

Race 1 was a very good race for me. I was able to work my way up to the front group and battle it out for 6th position. In the process setting the 3rd fastest lap time and eventually finishing 7th. Which was my best ever result in the Red Bull MotoGP rookies cup.

The 2nd race was a very fast race with all the top 10 breaking the lap record. I felt strong throughout the race and was in the battle for the podium until the finish. I tried to make a few moves on the last lap but eventually crossed the line in 9th position.

I’m really happy with my progress and I can’t wait for the final round in Aragon.

See you all soon

Scott #19