Blog | Soma Görbe fast in Portugal but disappointed

Hey all,

Well it’s finally good to be home,to be honest.

It was quite a long journey with many ups and downs. I spent about five weeks in the motorhome with my father.

Soma Görbe © Soma Görbe

The Red Bull Rookies races didn’t go as planned so I am quite pissed about that.

I competed a good result in Portimão Qualy (P4) but the race didn't go so well.

In Jerez I had a big crash in FP1, after I had a lot of pain. I will try to prove myself in Mugello!

Now let’s talk about my first junior world championship race .

Well it was super nice, from the first Free Practice. I felt very good on the bike and finally enjoyed riding a lot .

Soma Görbe © Soma Görbe

I needed it for my confidence to get back. I finished P7 in the Qualifying. And P11 in the race. I am super happy for the points!

After I flew home to visit my loved ones. It was a super nice feeling. But I also can’t wait to fly back to the race tracks

To ride these beauties!

See you all,

Take care, Soma!