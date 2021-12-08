Blog ı Collin Veijer had a tough year and now new challenges

Hello everyone,

The racing season has been over for a while, it was a strange season for me in which many things happened.

An injury, I tested positive for Covid - and experienced the fatigue consequences for quite some time - and the passing away of my grandfather who lost the fight against cancer were the setbacks I had to deal with. Maybe there is a reason for anything that happens but it’s not always easy to understand.

At the same time, many things did go well, had some real good results, for sure I learned a lot and I really enjoyed the racing and will build on those things for the future.

Talking about the future, the new plans for the 2022 season are in full progress. First of all, I'm incredibly happy to get another chance next year to prove myself in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. In addition to this great opportunity, I will enter the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship class with my new AGR Team.

Collin Veijer © Collin Veijer

Together with the trusted people around me, we came to the conclusion that to make the next step more specific training is needed to be ready right from the start of the season. With the AGR Team a training program is included in the package. The plan is to do a lot of kilometers in the winter on different bikes to be able to develop myself further and to be completely ready for next season.

Collin Veijer © Collin Veijer

This also means spending plenty of time away from the Dutch cold winter conditions to the more pleasant Spanish temperatures (bike riding instead of ice skating!).

Collin Veijer © Collin Veijer

I had the chance to already get a taste of this program during several weeks last month. Fantastic to have two wheels under me almost every day: road race bike, trial, flat track, off-road, just great! It certainly helped me already during this last Junior Moto3 race in Valencia.

Collin Veijer © Collin Veijer

During that weekend there were difficult conditions on the Ricardo Tormo circuit. My starting position wasn’t great, also due to the changing weather conditions, but I found a good pace in the races and was able to make up many places finishing 11th in race 1 and 10th in race 2.

Collin Veijer © Collin Veijer

The upcoming weeks I will relax a bit and enjoy the Xmas holidays together with my family.

In the new year I will start to work hard again, I want to reach the next level and I’m ready to do anything to achieve it.

Happy Holidays to everybody and a healthy 2022!

Stay safe,

Collin