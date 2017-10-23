Blog | Adrián Carrasco saving the best for last

Hello everyone,

This is my last blog of the season, I want to thank the Red Bull Rookies Cup for giving me another year in his fabulous campaign. I arrived at Aragon with much enthusiasm because I was at home and I knew the circuit very well. That was a little to my liking.

Adrián Carrasco racing FP1 at Aragon 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the FP 1 and 2 I was very well positioned as always in the top 10, improving the bike every training and improving lines and braking. I finished training with a very good feeling on the bike and was ready to give it all in Qualifying

In the Qualifying over the first laps I gave everything and to make the best time, half of the qualifying I was third and I thought that I was very well positioned for the starting grid. In the last few minutes I was pushed down to the fifth position. That was not bad and I knew that I had the pace to be in the front group.

Adrián Carrasco racing at Red Bull Rookies Cup Aragon 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Race 1 I did not get away very well at the start but then I started to move in the middle of the race and pushed. The front ones were faster and I tried to catch the front group but could not and I stayed in the eighth position taking points for the championship.

In Race 2 I was looking forward to fighting for the win and giving everything because it was my last race and I wanted to enjoy it on the podium. My start was better than Race 1 but it was not very good.

Adrián Carrasco followed by Filip Salač in Aragon 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I was able to position myself well from the first laps and I was fighting the whole race in the first group. I was fourth, three riders were left in front of me and I was preparing the final straight to pass the two ahead and to stay second since the first one already escaped.

Adrián Carrasco fighting with Filip Salač - Aragon 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the last curve I pass to the second and I remain second, I really do not believe it!

Adrián Carrasco on the podium in Aragon 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

That's it for this year. Adrián