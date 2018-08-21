Blog | Adrián Carrasco with great pace but little luck at the Red Bull Ring

Hello fans and people who love motorbikes,

Adrián Carrasco in the Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

This blog is about my racing weekend at the KTM house, at the GP of Austria, a circuit that I loved the first year I was in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

In the FP1 I was testing dry things to improve my riding in the circuit and finished in the top 10, that was good to start.

Adrián Carrasco racing the Quali in Spielberg in the wet - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In FP2 it started to rain very hard and when I went out it had a very good rhythm in water as usual, at the end of FP2 it was raining very hard and that made them put out the red flag and it was time to prepare for the QP.

Adrián Carrasco racing the practise in Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the QP I knew that I had a lot of rhythm in water and I could get out in the front positions. When I was running well, a few laps later I fell in a curve but with luck I stayed on the bike and I could grab the clutch and return to the pits on the bike. After the bike was fixed I went out again and managed to put myself first but in the last lap three riders improved their times so I finished P4.

Adrián Carrasco in direct battle with Can Öncü and García - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Race 1 I went very well, in the front positions fighting with the group. I had the lead many laps of the race. But then because of a failure at the start, race direction decided to give me jump start penalty.

Adrián Carrasco followed by Deniz Öncü in Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I was concentrating on the riders around me and with bad luck I did not see the yellow board. I kept going unaware and after five laps they gave me the black flag and that's where I finished my magnificent run that could have ended on the podium.

Adrián Carrasco and Gerry Salim racing in Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Race 2 I felt like winning but I did not make a good start because I was afraid of a jump start. So I was a bit behind the group but I did not stay there because I knew it had a lot more pace than those riders. I could catch them in a couple of laps and that's how I got to lead.

Adrián Carrasco in hot racing action at Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Then bad luck that in a braking group a rider hit my brake lever and bent it upwards with the consequence that I could not stop well. I lost ground because for three laps I could not brake safely.

Adrián Carrasco in the pit with his mechanic - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thanks to all the people who support me and put their two cents in my race weekend, I hope that in the three remain races we can do the same.

See you in Misano (Italy)! Adrián