Ai Ogura in the pit lane of Brno - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Ai Ogura in action, up to speed and winning

Brno and Spielberg report
Written by Ai Ogura
2 min readUpdated on
Hi, everyone.
Due to the injury, I missed Assen and Sachsenring 4 races, this time it was a return race.
Ai Ogura racing FP1 in Brno - 2017
Ai Ogura racing FP1 in Brno - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In Brno it was in good shape from the first day and had a fast pace. In qualifying I was in 2nd place.
Ai Ogura fighting with Can Öncü & Aleix Viu in Brno 2017
Ai Ogura fighting with Can Öncü & Aleix Viu in Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Race 1 was a battle at the top group but at the late half of the race the front tire came in contact with another bike and I fell down.
Ai Ogura getting in contact with another rider - 2017
Ai Ogura getting in contact with another rider - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The clutch lever was broken but I was able to restart and I could finish in the 19th place.
Ai Ogura crashing after contact with another rider in Brno 2017
Ai Ogura crashing after contact with another rider in Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Race 2 was a difficult race with rain, but I gradually raised the position and got into third position. But, in the final corner of the final lap, I fell down.
Ai Ogura racing in the wet of Brno - 2017
Ai Ogura racing in the wet of Brno - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I restarted and crossed the line in 11th place.
Unfortunately at the return race, both of the two races fell down and I couldn't get a big point, so I regretted that. But I got confidence in riding in the rain.
At the Red Bull Ring I also had a good pace and won the second pole position this season in qualifying.
Ai Ogura racing FP1 in Austria - 2017
Ai Ogura racing FP1 in Austria - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In Race 1, I hit a bike that fell down at the third corner of the opening lap and I went out of the track and I dropped a lot of positions.
Ai Ogura leading the race at the Red Bull Ring - 2017
Ai Ogura leading the race at the Red Bull Ring - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Po
But, after that I had a fast rhythm and returned to the top on lap four. From there I further extended the advantage and won.
Ai Ogura is happy after the checkered flag in Spielberg 2017
Ai Ogura is happy after the checkered flag in Spielberg 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I'm very happy with my first victory in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.
Ai Ogura on the podium at Red Bull Ring 2017
Ai Ogura on the podium at Red Bull Ring 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
But, because of a dangerous to return to the course, for Race 2 I was penalised and had to start the race from last place on the grid.
Race 2 I pushed very much from the first lap to raise the position and on lap 9 I was able to catch up with the top group.
Ai Ogura on the way to victory in Spielberg 2017
Ai Ogura on the way to victory in Spielberg 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I played the battle until the end, but the result was third place. I broke my right foot with the accident in race 1 and I had a very strong pain, so neither race 1 nor race 2 was able to step on the rear brake, but the podium for both races was good.
Sorry about the penalty. I reflect on not doing the same thing.
Ai Ogura - Rider Portrait 2017
Ai Ogura - Rider Portrait 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I will cure the fracture of the foot soon and I want to be prepared for good performance in Misano.
See you! Ai Ogura #79
Published on

More Stories