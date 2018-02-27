Blog | Aidan Liebenberg pedalling and pushing the limit

Hi fellow Rookies and supporters.

I am Aidan Liebenberg from South Africa and I'm 16 years old. I am really excited about this year and I am looking forward to an enjoyable, but also very challenging year.

Pre-season is really important and I am working really hard to get physically and mentally ready and also fast on the motorbike.

I run, cycle, and gym to get myself in the best possible shape so that I am as fit as I can be, when we arrive at the test in Jerez in April. I also follow a healthy balanced diet.

Aidan Liebenberg trains for the upcoming 2018 season © Aidan Liebenberg

I have been riding a lot to get myself bike fit, to improve my skills and most importantly, to become faster!

I had my first local National race of the year the past weekend. I was doing great throughout the weekend, constantly in the top group and I qualified 3rd. I unfortunately fell, but that is part of the learning process and we made big improvements this weekend.

Simon Jespersen in his garage - 2018 © Simon Jespersen Archive

I also have some more local National races coming up to get myself ready for the season.

I cannot wait for the test. I'm looking forward to meet all my fellow competitors and the Red Bull Rookies team. I think it is going to be amazing to ride the KTM RC 250 for the first time and I'm looking forward to ride all the new tracks.

See you soon. Aidan