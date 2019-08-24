Aidan Liebenberg in the pit lane of Mugello - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Aidan Liebenberg relaxed and ready for Assen action

Mugello was challenging for me
Written by Aidan Liebenberg
Updated on
Hey everyone,
Round 2 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup was challenging for me, but I enjoyed every single minute of it. It is an amazing track and the atmosphere was incredible.
Aidan Liebenberg racing in Mugello - 2019
Aidan Liebenberg racing in Mugello - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I think that my practice went quite well, but my qualifying let me down and that is something that I would try to improve in Assen.
Aidan Liebenberg racing in Mugello before his crash - 2019
Aidan Liebenberg racing in Mugello before his crash - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Unfortunately I crashed on the 2nd lap in the race and my weekend was over, because we only had the 1 race. I would have loved to have another race to fix my mistakes, but there is no 2nd chances in motorcycle racing.
I had a nice few weeks at home, preparing for the upcoming race. I spent a few days at my grandfather's farm and had some nice training on my mountain bike. I also had some time to relax there and I feel rested and ready for the upcoming race.
Aidan Liebenberg riding his MTB around his home town - 2019
Aidan Liebenberg riding his MTB around his home town - 2019
© Aidan Liebenberg Archive
Now I am looking forward to Assen, a track that I enjoyed last year. It would have been my best finish in Race 2 at Assen last year, but I crashed on the final lap. I will try my best to have a good performance again. I love the track and cannot wait to get on the plane.
See you guys soon! Aidan
Published on

