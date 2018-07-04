Blog | Aidan Liebenberg taking a great step into the action

Hi Everyone,

The Assen race was definitely my best weekend of the year so far and I enjoyed the track a lot. It was a fast track with a lot of high speed corners and I enjoyed the track layout. It has definitely been my favourite track so far.

From the first practice I felt good on the bike and I went a lot better than at the other rounds. At the end of free practice 2 I was under 2 seconds from first place for the first time this year and I was feeling confident that qualifying was going to be good.

Aidan Liebenberg talking to rider coach Dani in the pit lane of Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I went out for qualifying but then my bikes temperature started to drop and was running too cold and I decided to come in. We fixed the problem and I went out again, but I could not get into a good rhythm again and I was not able to set a good time and I started at the back of the grid.

Race 1 was my best race of the year so far. I finished 17th, 34 seconds behind the leader which was my best time so far.

Aidan Liebenberg getting ready to ride Assen - 2018 © Aidan Liebenberg Archive

Race 2 I did not get a very good start and the group in front of me pulled a few seconds gap. I started fighting with two other riders. We started to settle and we ran better lap times than the group in front of us.

A few riders fell in front of us and I was lying in 15th place. I was motivated to catch the group in front of me, because I really wanted a good result and I was determined to pick up a few points.

We caught that group with 5 laps to go, but the rider in front of me made a mistake and I had to avoid him. That made me run wide and the group in front of me pulled a 1.5 second gap over me.

I did not want to settle for 15th place and I put my head down and started chasing down that group again. I caught the group with 1 lap to go and I made an overtake on one of the riders with only a few corners to go and I kept on pushing to try and overtake another rider.

I closed on the rider in front of me but then I unfortunately crashed in the final corner.

Aidan Liebenberg having a break in the pit between sessions - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I was really disappointed, because this would have been my first points and my best result ever. That group was fighting for 7th place and finished only 17 seconds behind the race winner.

I am a bit disappointed, but I am also happy about the progress I made and the good race I had until my crash on the final lap. I pushed very hard, because I was determined to get a good result, but if I just settled I could have gotten my first points.

I will learn from my mistakes and fix it for Germany. I feel confident for Germany and I think that I can get a good result and fight for my first points. I am starting to ride the bike better and I am improving on the bike.

My pace is also improving and my lap times is getting closer to the leaders. I am happy with my improvement in Assen and I will try to replicate this performance in Germany, but I will try to fix the mistakes I made in Assen and also try to improve even more.

See you guys soon! Aidan