Alex Escrig enjoyed Rookies Cup Aragon - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Alex Escrig on the podium in Aragon and inspired for 2020

Best race weekend of the season
Written by Alex Escrig
Updated on
Hi Everyone,
I'm going to tell you about my weekend in Motorland the best of the whole season in results.
Alex Escrig in the pit of Motorland Aragon - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
On Friday I got the third best time for the grid after two big FP, it was not the best QP since I was all the grill in a group and we did not go for a clean lap.
Alex Escrig taking the holeshot in Aragon - 2019
© Gold. &Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In the first race I decided to stay behind the group and attack with 5 laps to go. I did so, in addition the group was left with fewer drivers after several falls which made it easier.
Alex Escrig fighting with Pedro Acosta for positions in Aragon - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I got a third position and although it was my first podium in the Rookies Cup I was not quite happy because in my head I thought I was winning the race. I made the planned strategy but it did not go perfectly since I did not expect the overtaking by of Billy and Noguchi just 100m before the last curve.
Alex Escrig took 3rd Place at Rookies Cup Aragon 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In the second race we did not choose a good development which complicated the race. I decided to carry out the same strategy but I did not end up doing the same because with three laps left while I was in the fifth position an error made dropped me to the end of the group thus taking away the options facing a podium or even victory, we finally got a P9.
Alex Escrig racing at Rookies Cup Aragon 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
We did not end up in a good position but that motivates us more for the season next year. I want to thank the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for that new opportunity for next year to give our maximum.
Alex Escrig in the pit of Motorland Aragon 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
And until next year!!
Regards, Alex Escrig #AE11
Published on

