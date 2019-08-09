Hi Everyone,

I'm going to tell you about my weekend in Motorland the best of the whole season in results.

Alex Escrig in the pit of Motorland Aragon - 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

On Friday I got the third best time for the grid after two big FP, it was not the best QP since I was all the grill in a group and we did not go for a clean lap.

Alex Escrig taking the holeshot in Aragon - 2019 © Gold. &Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the first race I decided to stay behind the group and attack with 5 laps to go. I did so, in addition the group was left with fewer drivers after several falls which made it easier.

Alex Escrig fighting with Pedro Acosta for positions in Aragon - 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I got a third position and although it was my first podium in the Rookies Cup I was not quite happy because in my head I thought I was winning the race. I made the planned strategy but it did not go perfectly since I did not expect the overtaking by of Billy and Noguchi just 100m before the last curve.

Alex Escrig took 3rd Place at Rookies Cup Aragon 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the second race we did not choose a good development which complicated the race. I decided to carry out the same strategy but I did not end up doing the same because with three laps left while I was in the fifth position an error made dropped me to the end of the group thus taking away the options facing a podium or even victory, we finally got a P9.

Alex Escrig racing at Rookies Cup Aragon 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

We did not end up in a good position but that motivates us more for the season next year. I want to thank the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for that new opportunity for next year to give our maximum.

Alex Escrig in the pit of Motorland Aragon 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

And until next year!!

Regards, Alex Escrig #AE11