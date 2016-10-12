Hi All, The final rounds for Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup were the end of an awesome weekend in Aragon.

Ayumu Sasaki having a break at Rookies Cup 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I finished 4th in Race 1 and so I couldn't quite catch my title. But in Race 2, I could become champion with a victory.

Ayumu Sasaki fighting with Viu and Toba in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

When I knew that Viu was out of the title battle because of his crash on the first lap, I desired what I would be a champion with winning the last race.

Ayumu Sasaki in the Park Ferme in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It was an honour to be crowned Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion and it wouldn't have possible without support from you all.

Ayumu Sasaki - Victory lap with the Japanese flag in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Looking back over the past 2 years, the experience I have had in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup was awesome and I learned a lot!

Ayumu Sasaki on the podium in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I can't say thanks enough to Red Bull, KTM, other sponsors and mechanics who work in the Cup.

Ayumu Sasaki´s winning bike after the race in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I'm going to step up the next stage and my new journey will start soon.

Thanks again to everyone and MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Ayumu Sasaki - GoPro view from his race in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Ayumu Sasaki 佐々木歩夢