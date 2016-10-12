Hi All, The final rounds for Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup were the end of an awesome weekend in Aragon.
I finished 4th in Race 1 and so I couldn't quite catch my title. But in Race 2, I could become champion with a victory.
When I knew that Viu was out of the title battle because of his crash on the first lap, I desired what I would be a champion with winning the last race.
It was an honour to be crowned Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion and it wouldn't have possible without support from you all.
Looking back over the past 2 years, the experience I have had in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup was awesome and I learned a lot!
I can't say thanks enough to Red Bull, KTM, other sponsors and mechanics who work in the Cup.
I'm going to step up the next stage and my new journey will start soon.
Thanks again to everyone and MotoGP Rookies Cup.
Ayumu Sasaki 佐々木歩夢