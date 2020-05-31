Blog | Barry Baltus 14 and ready for Mugello

After a long wait, I'm officially 14 now, which means that I can officially participate to the Moto3 Junior World Championship. I also wanted to thank you all for your birthday wishes!

After this, I went home for a few weeks while waiting for the next CEV race at Le Mans. I trained on the brand new dirt-track circuit built behind my house. Now I can directly train after classes but first I have to finish my homework ;-)

