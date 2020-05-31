Blog | Barry Baltus 14 and ready for Mugello

Hi everyone,
After a long wait, I'm officially 14 now, which means that I can officially participate to the Moto3 Junior World Championship. I also wanted to thank you all for your birthday wishes!
I celebrated my birthday with my family before going to Jerez for the first round of the Red Bull Rookies Cup.
I was very happy because I finished at the 7th and 11th position despite bad qualifying.
After this, I went home for a few weeks while waiting for the next CEV race at Le Mans. I trained on the brand new dirt-track circuit built behind my house. Now I can directly train after classes but first I have to finish my homework ;-)
Then, direction France. It was like my home race because it's only a few hours drive from Belgium. Unfortunately the race ended prematurely. After having a good start, I was in 8th position and I was hit from behind in a corner. I lacked a bit a speed but it's also part of the experience for my future. Too bad because I'm sure now to have the pace to be with the leading drivers.
Now, it's time to focus on the next race of the Red Bull Rookies Cup this Saturday at Mugello!
Fingers crossed. Barry