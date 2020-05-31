Blog | Barry Baltus 14 and ready for Mugello

Barry Baltus in the pit of Jerez with other Rookies - 2018
Hi everyone,
After a long wait, I'm officially 14 now, which means that I can officially participate to the Moto3 Junior World Championship. I also wanted to thank you all for your birthday wishes!
Barry Baltus leading a group in Jerez - 2018
I celebrated my birthday with my family before going to Jerez for the first round of the Red Bull Rookies Cup.
Barry Baltus racing the QP in Jerez - 2018
I was very happy because I finished at the 7th and 11th position despite bad qualifying.
Barry Baltus in the pit lane of Jerez - 2018
After this, I went home for a few weeks while waiting for the next CEV race at Le Mans. I trained on the brand new dirt-track circuit built behind my house. Now I can directly train after classes but first I have to finish my homework ;-)
Barry Baltus training on his MX bike - 2018
Then, direction France. It was like my home race because it's only a few hours drive from Belgium. Unfortunately the race ended prematurely. After having a good start, I was in 8th position and I was hit from behind in a corner. I lacked a bit a speed but it's also part of the experience for my future. Too bad because I'm sure now to have the pace to be with the leading drivers.
Barry Baltus had a crash the CEV race in Le Mans - 2018
Now, it's time to focus on the next race of the Red Bull Rookies Cup this Saturday at Mugello!
Fingers crossed. Barry
