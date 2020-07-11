Blog | Barry Baltus Sport and relaxation after Assen

Hi everybody,

Barry Baltus in the pit lane of Assen - 2018 © Barry Baltus Archive

I had a very good weekend for the last race of the Red Bull Rookies in Assen. After a mediocre start on Saturday, I struggled a lot during the first laps but there was a big gap with the leading group.

Barry Baltus trying to catch Tatay in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I still finished in the points in 9th place.

During the second round on Sunday, I was closer to the leading group. I was more comfortable on the bike and was able to fight for the 2nd place.

Barry Baltus in the middle of the leading group in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I finished 4th which is my best result this season so I'm very happy! I would like to thank my family and my fans for all their encouragement!

Barry Baltus getting his bike ready for the race - Assen 2018 © Barry Baltus Archive

When I went home in Belgium, I continued cycling every day. This time not on a mountain bike but with a racing bike. I drive at an average of 31 kilometres per hour with my coach which is a good result.

Barry Baltus is ready to race - Pit Assen 2018 © Barry Baltus Archive

After all these sport sessions, I deserved a little relaxation. I went to the masseur to relax my muscles but it's not just any masseur, it's the former masseur of Eddy Merckx, our Belgian cycling champion who won the Tour de France in 1969!

Barry Baltus getting a massage from the former masseur of Eddy Merckx - 18 © Barry Baltus Archive

I'm perfectly ready now for the next round of the Red Bull Rookies Cup this weekend at the Sachsenring!

See you there! Barry