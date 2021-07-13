World of Red Bull
© Billy van Eerde Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Billy van Eerde down and dirty with Jack
Motocross is a good training for bike skills and strength
Written by Billy van Eerde
Published on
13.07.2021 · 12:11 UTC
Hey everyone,
Hope you are all healthy and safe during these tough times. Just thought I would give you's a quick update on what I've been doing lately.
Luckily in Australia the restrictions are not as bad as Europe and other country's. So I have still been able to do some riding and training at tracks close to my home.
Billy van Eerde working on his MX skills with Jack Miller - April 2020
© Billy van Eerde Archive
Main thing has been motocross with Jack Miller. I've been enjoying it a lot lately and it's good for bike skills and strength. As well as motocross just the usual cycling and gym work as before.
Billy van Eerde training with road bicycle at home - April 2020
© Billy van Eerde Archive
Hopefully we can race again soon and for that to happen everyone needs to stay home.
Thanks for reading! Billy van Eerde
