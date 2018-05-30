Blog | Billy Van Eerde fishing for some improvement

Hey everyone,

It's finally race week again! I'm really looking forward to learning the track at Mugello and getting back to work with my bike and mechanics!

Billy Van Eerde racing Red Bull Rookies Cup - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

After Jerez I was not satisfied with my results, so this week I will have another chance to try and get a good result.

Billy Van Eerde in the pit lane of Jerez - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Jack and I have been working hard on the bike and off the bike every week. Riding, gym and cycling have been the main things that we have been doing.

Billy Van Eerde training on his Super Moto Bike - 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

Marcel Shroetter has been training with us also which is cool.

Billy Van Eerde training with Marcel Schroetter - 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

We bought some fishing rods and have been fishing in some of the lakes in Andorra. It's a good way to end the day and relax after training. They also taste good for dinner haha.

Billy Van Eerde fishing in Andorra - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thank you for reading and I will do my best for you all in Mugello!

Billy van Eerde