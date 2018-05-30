Blog | Billy Van Eerde fishing for some improvement

Hey everyone,
It's finally race week again! I'm really looking forward to learning the track at Mugello and getting back to work with my bike and mechanics!
After Jerez I was not satisfied with my results, so this week I will have another chance to try and get a good result.
Jack and I have been working hard on the bike and off the bike every week. Riding, gym and cycling have been the main things that we have been doing.
Marcel Shroetter has been training with us also which is cool.
We bought some fishing rods and have been fishing in some of the lakes in Andorra. It's a good way to end the day and relax after training. They also taste good for dinner haha.
Thank you for reading and I will do my best for you all in Mugello!
Billy van Eerde