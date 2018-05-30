Billy Van Eerde racing the QP in Jerez - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Billy Van Eerde fishing for some improvement

It's finally race week again!
Written by Billy Van Eerde
1 min readUpdated on
Hey everyone,
It's finally race week again! I'm really looking forward to learning the track at Mugello and getting back to work with my bike and mechanics!
Billy Van Eerde racing Red Bull Rookies Cup - 2018
Billy Van Eerde racing Red Bull Rookies Cup - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
After Jerez I was not satisfied with my results, so this week I will have another chance to try and get a good result.
Billy Van Eerde in the pit lane of Jerez - 2018
Billy Van Eerde in the pit lane of Jerez - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Jack and I have been working hard on the bike and off the bike every week. Riding, gym and cycling have been the main things that we have been doing.
Billy Van Eerde training on his Super Moto Bike - 2018
Billy Van Eerde training on his Super Moto Bike - 2018
© Billy Van Eerde Archive
Marcel Shroetter has been training with us also which is cool.
Billy Van Eerde training with Marcel Schroetter - 2018
Billy Van Eerde training with Marcel Schroetter - 2018
© Billy Van Eerde Archive
We bought some fishing rods and have been fishing in some of the lakes in Andorra. It's a good way to end the day and relax after training. They also taste good for dinner haha.
Billy Van Eerde fishing in Andorra - 2018
Billy Van Eerde fishing in Andorra - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Thank you for reading and I will do my best for you all in Mugello!
Billy van Eerde
Published on

More Stories