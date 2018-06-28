Billy Van Eerde seeing the checkered flag in Assen as Rider #13 - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Billy Van Eerde playing in the sand before Assen

I feel more than ready for this weekend
Written by Billy Van Eerde
1 min readUpdated on
Hey all!
This weekend we are racing in Assen and I can't wait to get on track. I arrived in Holland week and have been training on Motocross and cycling. I feel more than ready for this weekend!
Billy Van Eerde in the pit lane of Assen is ready to ride - 2018
Billy Van Eerde in the pit lane of Assen is ready to ride - 2018
© Billy Van Eerde Archive
Motocross in Holland is very different to motocross in other countries because all of the tracks are sandy and get very rough.
Billy Van Eerde working on his MX skills at home - 2018
Billy Van Eerde working on his MX skills at home - 2018
© Billy Van Eerde Archive
It's hard but good training.
Billy Van Eerde loves the grip in sand curves - 2018
Billy Van Eerde loves the grip in sand curves - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I also got the opportunity to have a ride on an Ohvale at the Assen Junior Track which was really fun and a good warm up before this weekend.
Billy Van Eerde racing the Assen Junior Track - 2018
Billy Van Eerde racing the Assen Junior Track - 2018
© Billy Van Eerde Archive
This round I hope to improve my position from the previous round in Mugello and keep making progress throughout the weekend.
Thank you for reading and will be pushing to give you all a good result!
Billy
Published on

More Stories