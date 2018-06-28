Blog | Billy Van Eerde playing in the sand before Assen

Hey all!

This weekend we are racing in Assen and I can't wait to get on track. I arrived in Holland week and have been training on Motocross and cycling. I feel more than ready for this weekend!

Billy Van Eerde in the pit lane of Assen is ready to ride - 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

Motocross in Holland is very different to motocross in other countries because all of the tracks are sandy and get very rough.

Billy Van Eerde working on his MX skills at home - 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

It's hard but good training.

Billy Van Eerde loves the grip in sand curves - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I also got the opportunity to have a ride on an Ohvale at the Assen Junior Track which was really fun and a good warm up before this weekend.

Billy Van Eerde racing the Assen Junior Track - 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

This round I hope to improve my position from the previous round in Mugello and keep making progress throughout the weekend.

Thank you for reading and will be pushing to give you all a good result!

Billy