Blog | Billy Van Eerde putting in his first ride on a Moto3

Hi Everyone,

During the off season I have been training hard to do my best for this year's Red Bull Rookies Cup.

Billy Van Eerde in Townsville - 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

A few weeks ago my parents and I travelled 2000km to Townsville to say good bye to my family before I head overseas to Asia and Europe in March. Was lucky to get a weeks training in with Strand CrossFit to keep my fitness up. It was different training but I enjoyed it a lot.

Billy Van Eerde testing his bike in the pit - 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

I have also been doing some motocross here and there trying to get in as much riding as I can before I leave.

Billy Van Eerde working out to be fit for Rookies Cup 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

This was the first ride on a Moto 3 at Eastern Creek Sydney 3 weeks ago. Last week I went to Sepang International Circuit for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Test. It was a good test for me, getting in a lot of riding time and learning more and more about a Moto 3 machine and meeting new friends.

Billy Van Eerde riding the Asia Talent Cup Test in Sepang 2018 © Billy Van Eerde Archive

I am really looking forward to the test in Jerez and will continue to work hard.

See you all soon. Billy Van Eerde