Blog | Billy van Eerde racing in the top ten in Assen

Hi Everyone,
Last weekend was round 3 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. I'm happy with the steps I made through the weekend and really enjoyed the track in Assen.
It was the first time I could battle inside the top 10 and I hope to keep improving more and more every round.
Race 1 was good, making it to P7 at one point.
Race 2 was also good but unfortunately I crashed out of P9 but still was happy to be inside the top 10 before the crash.
I can't wait for Sachsenring in 1 week's time and hope to make it and even better weekend then Assen. And stay on 2 wheels haha.
Thanks for your time and see you next week!
Billy van Eerde