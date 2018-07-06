Blog | Billy van Eerde racing in the top ten in Assen

Hi Everyone,

Last weekend was round 3 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. I'm happy with the steps I made through the weekend and really enjoyed the track in Assen.

Billy van Eerde in the pit lane of Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It was the first time I could battle inside the top 10 and I hope to keep improving more and more every round.

Billy van Eerde on the grid in Assen 2018 © Billy van Eerde Archive

Race 1 was good, making it to P7 at one point.

Billy van Eerde leading the race in Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Race 2 was also good but unfortunately I crashed out of P9 but still was happy to be inside the top 10 before the crash.

Billy van Eerde racing in Assen 2018 © Billy van Eerde Archive

I can't wait for Sachsenring in 1 week's time and hope to make it and even better weekend then Assen. And stay on 2 wheels haha.

Billy van Eerde talking to an MotoGP rider in the pit lane of Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red. Bull ContentPool

Thanks for your time and see you next week!

Billy van Eerde