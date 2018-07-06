Billy van Eerde in the pit of Assen 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Billy van Eerde racing in the top ten in Assen

Happy with the steps I made through the weekend
Written by Billy van Eerde
Hi Everyone,
Last weekend was round 3 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. I'm happy with the steps I made through the weekend and really enjoyed the track in Assen.
Billy van Eerde in the pit lane of Assen 2018
Billy van Eerde in the pit lane of Assen 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
It was the first time I could battle inside the top 10 and I hope to keep improving more and more every round.
Billy van Eerde on the grid in Assen 2018
Billy van Eerde on the grid in Assen 2018
© Billy van Eerde Archive
Race 1 was good, making it to P7 at one point.
Billy van Eerde leading the race in Assen 2018
Billy van Eerde leading the race in Assen 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Race 2 was also good but unfortunately I crashed out of P9 but still was happy to be inside the top 10 before the crash.
Billy van Eerde racing in Assen 2018
Billy van Eerde racing in Assen 2018
© Billy van Eerde Archive
I can't wait for Sachsenring in 1 week's time and hope to make it and even better weekend then Assen. And stay on 2 wheels haha.
Billy van Eerde talking to an MotoGP rider in the pit lane of Assen 2018
Billy van Eerde talking to an MotoGP rider in the pit lane of Assen 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red. Bull ContentPool
Thanks for your time and see you next week!
Billy van Eerde
