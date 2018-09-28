Blog | Billy Van Eerde with his best result in Austria

Hey everyone,
The last few weeks I have been training and preparing for the next round in Misano! I am feeling pretty good and can't wait to get back out on the track.
I have been cycling, doing gym every day and also some Motard practice to keep race fit.
Last round in Austria was amazing. Red Bull definitely didn't disappoint with their home GP. One of the best I have been to for sure.
In the races I managed to get P9 in Race 1 +2.3 sec from first which is my best result yet.
I'm feeling more confident with the bike each race. Unfortunately Race 2 ended early due to a racing incident outside of my control in Turn 3. A bit disappointing but hey that's racing!!
Also thanks to my mechanic for working with me to get a good set-up with the bike.
I hope in Misano I can keep improving every ride and try to get a solid result!
Thank you for reading and will see you all soon in Misano, Italy.
Billy van Eerde