Billy Van Eerde walking the pitlane of Spielberg - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Billy Van Eerde with his best result in Austria

Written by Billy Van Eerde
1 min readUpdated on
Hey everyone,
The last few weeks I have been training and preparing for the next round in Misano! I am feeling pretty good and can't wait to get back out on the track.
I have been cycling, doing gym every day and also some Motard practice to keep race fit.
Billy Van Eerde on the start grid of Red Bull Ring - 2018
Billy Van Eerde on the start grid of Red Bull Ring - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red. BullContent Pool
Last round in Austria was amazing. Red Bull definitely didn't disappoint with their home GP. One of the best I have been to for sure.
Billy Van Eerde with Max Cook on his heels - Spielberg 2018
Billy Van Eerde with Max Cook on his heels - Spielberg 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In the races I managed to get P9 in Race 1 +2.3 sec from first which is my best result yet.
I'm feeling more confident with the bike each race. Unfortunately Race 2 ended early due to a racing incident outside of my control in Turn 3. A bit disappointing but hey that's racing!!
Billy Van Eerde in direct battle with Peetu Paavilainen - Spielberg 2018
Billy Van Eerde in direct battle with Peetu Paavilainen - Spielberg 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Also thanks to my mechanic for working with me to get a good set-up with the bike.
I hope in Misano I can keep improving every ride and try to get a solid result!
Billy Van Eerde in the pit of the Red Bull Ring 2018
Billy Van Eerde in the pit of the Red Bull Ring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Thank you for reading and will see you all soon in Misano, Italy.
Billy van Eerde
Published on

