Blog | Billy Van Eerde with his best result in Austria

Hey everyone,

The last few weeks I have been training and preparing for the next round in Misano! I am feeling pretty good and can't wait to get back out on the track.

I have been cycling, doing gym every day and also some Motard practice to keep race fit.

Billy Van Eerde on the start grid of Red Bull Ring - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red. BullContent Pool

Last round in Austria was amazing. Red Bull definitely didn't disappoint with their home GP. One of the best I have been to for sure.

Billy Van Eerde with Max Cook on his heels - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the races I managed to get P9 in Race 1 +2.3 sec from first which is my best result yet.

I'm feeling more confident with the bike each race. Unfortunately Race 2 ended early due to a racing incident outside of my control in Turn 3. A bit disappointing but hey that's racing!!

Billy Van Eerde in direct battle with Peetu Paavilainen - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Also thanks to my mechanic for working with me to get a good set-up with the bike.

I hope in Misano I can keep improving every ride and try to get a solid result!

Billy Van Eerde in the pit of the Red Bull Ring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thank you for reading and will see you all soon in Misano, Italy.

Billy van Eerde