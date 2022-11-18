Blog | Brad in the hunt for the win in Brno

Hello everyone!

Brno went really well for me!

FP1: We all had to run in new engines for 8 laps so we only got 4 laps at the end of the session to get some fast laps in! I ended up P1.

FP2: I was getting to grips with the track again and making a few adjustment to the suspension ready for the qualifying! I ended the session in P3.

Qualifying: I was doing all of my times on my own with no slipstream and all the session I was running around P9, P10 and on the last lap I done a quick lap which put me P4 on the grid for the race.

Race 1: We were all on wet tyres on a dry track because of the iffy weather condition. I got a very good start and it was a 4 man battle for the win and coming out the second to last corner I was second and had a little moment which lost me time, I finished the race in 4th I was a bit frustrated but happy with the points and it was a really good race.

Race 2: My start wasn't as good as Race 1 and I gave myself a little bit of work as I was 7th in the first lap. We fought our way back up to the top 3 and was leading the race for a short while but then I got slipstreamed up the hill. I finished the race in another 4th place so that's two solid results and good points for the championship.

See you in Silverstone for my home race.

Brad #28