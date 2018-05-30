Blog | Can Öncü ready for Mugello and more

Hi Everyone,
After JerezGP I was making a lot of training. Running, swimming, gym, motocross and all like that.
After I had a CEV Repsol race at the Le Mans GP. I had not such a good felling and I was a little bit behind.
Than yesterday i was in Catalunya and we made a one day test and it was really good and we did very good lap times. So I think we are ready to race back to back. After this weekend's Mugello GP I have a CEV Repsol race at the Barcelona GP.
So I m very exited to be back on my Rookies bike again this weekend and everybody tells me that that the Mugello GP has a lot of fans.
I think they will like a lot to watch our Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup races.
So hope to see you soon.
Cannot wait these last few days. Can