Blog | Can Öncü tells us about his Assen wins

Hello I am Can Öncü, this is my blog,

Can Öncü talking to other people in the pit of Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red. Bull ContentPool

Last week we were in Assen and going into the weekend I was leading the championship by 5 points and I was really happy about it.

Can Öncü racing FP1 in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

So last year when I was in Assen I had great pace and so this year I pushed hard from FP1 and in all of the sessions.

Can Öncü working on his laptime at the QP session in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red. Bull ContentPool

I had a great feeling and I thought to myself, 'why not to make double again', and I really pushed hard for it. In Qualy I got my target and I would start from Pole Position and this was perfect.

Can Öncü had a great start at Race 1 in Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Race 1 I made a great start and pushed all of the race hard because I always thought that somebody was following me. But it was my own bike sound....... So I finished the race first.

Assen 2018 and here we go... © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the second race I had a great start again but I was not strong enough into the first corner and in the first laps I had some problems with my rear break but I controlled it and finished the race first again.

Can Öncü leading the race in Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Again and I did what I wanted so now I need to make more hard training before the Sachsenring to be on top again.

Can Öncü - Winner ITV after the Race in Assen 2018 © Can Öncü Archive

I will make my best and in Germany and I hope Deniz and I will be strong.

Can Öncü on the podium in Assen 2018 © Can Öncü Archive

See everybody in the Sachsenring!

Can