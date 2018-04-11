Blog | Can Öncü thrilled to be fast at the Jerez test

Hi Everyone,
Last week we had Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup test in Jerez circuit and for me the test was really good. On the first day I had some problems on my bike but on the second day it was OK and also on day 3.
I pushed as hard as possible and made a good lap time and checked that everything went well. It was really good so it looks like I'm ready to race.
I really want to say thanks to my mechanic and to everybody. Now the next step is in Valencia for the Moto3 race and we are making our best to be at the top.
See you guys in Jerez and good luck to everyone,
Can