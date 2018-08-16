Blog | Can Öncü thrilled with a great weekend in Austria

Hello everyone,

Last week was our home race in Red Bull Ring and we enjoyed it a lot. We had a great place, a beautiful paddock and everything.

In FP1 it was a perfect Free Practice, then in FP2 it was wet and I had some bike problem so I had no full laps.

Can Öncü full speed in the rain at FP2 in Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thanks to everyone who did so much work to get me out on track for Qualy with the spare bike.

Can Öncü getting his bike ready in the pit of Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It took time to get up to speed on the spare bike and the others had a better pace than me.

Can Öncü followed by Filip Salac and the field - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

But in Race 1 was really relaxed because I was really sure that I can finish in the top 3. And I really did it in both of the races so it was a really great weekend for me.

Can Öncü scored 2 Podiums in Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It was also a really important weekend with important points. I can say nothing more now I will make more hard training for Misano and try to make a better and more funny race.

Can Öncü on the podium in Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thanks to everyone for last week see you in Italy!

Can