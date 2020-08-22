Blog | Carlos Tatay fighting at the front in Spielberg

Hi everybody!
Last weekend I was riding in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, at the beautiful track of Red Bull Ring in Austria. As it was Red Bull's race home, they made lots of activities and organised really funny things for Rookies. It was really cool!
On Friday the FP1 was in dry conditions so I could adapt myself well to the track and get the right feelings to continue working. Unfortunately in the FP2 and QP's the conditions were wet.
Finally I was 9th on the grid, not my best result but it wasn't really bad.
On Saturday, it was the first race day. In this race I tried to make some steps up, and be always fighting in the front group, but in the last lap I make 2 mistakes, so I couldn't fight for more than the 6th position.
On Sunday was the final race of this beautiful weekend.
In this race I made few laps leading, and fighting a lot with everybody in the front group, but finally after making another mistake in turn 9 my options were thrown out the window.
Thanks to all the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup members for their support during the weekend.
"They say that sometimes is good to be knocked down. It helps you to work harder, dream bigger, and come back stronger."
Ci vediamo in Misano! TATAY99