Blog | Carlos Tatay fighting at the front in Spielberg

Hi everybody!

Last weekend I was riding in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, at the beautiful track of Red Bull Ring in Austria. As it was Red Bull's race home, they made lots of activities and organised really funny things for Rookies. It was really cool!

Carlos Tatay moving from the pit to FP2 - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

On Friday the FP1 was in dry conditions so I could adapt myself well to the track and get the right feelings to continue working. Unfortunately in the FP2 and QP's the conditions were wet.

Carlos Tatay racing FP2 in the rain - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Finally I was 9th on the grid, not my best result but it wasn't really bad.

Carlos Tatay getting in low in Austria 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

On Saturday, it was the first race day. In this race I tried to make some steps up, and be always fighting in the front group, but in the last lap I make 2 mistakes, so I couldn't fight for more than the 6th position.

Carlos Tatay chased by Yuki Kunii - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red. BullContent Pool

On Sunday was the final race of this beautiful weekend.

Carlos Tatay leading the field in Austria - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In this race I made few laps leading, and fighting a lot with everybody in the front group, but finally after making another mistake in turn 9 my options were thrown out the window.

Carlos Tatay leading the main group at Race 1 - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thanks to all the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup members for their support during the weekend.

Carlos Tatay racing the practise in Austria - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

"They say that sometimes is good to be knocked down. It helps you to work harder, dream bigger, and come back stronger."

Ci vediamo in Misano! TATAY99