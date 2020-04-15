Collin Veijer working out at home - April 2020
© Collin Veijer Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Collin Veijer knows what is important

Homeschooling and exercise is all you can do during the pandemic
Written by Collin Veijer
Updated on
Hello everyone,
I hope everything goes well with you all within the circumstances. We don't know yet when we can do again what we love so much and that's racing.
Normally that's the most important thing in the world for me. Easy to say, but now I can see that of course health of people is far more important.
Collin Veijer racing ETC in Jerez - March 2020
Collin Veijer racing ETC in Jerez - March 2020
© Collin Veijer Archive
My last ride was the test with the ETC bike at Jerez beginning of March. It was there I also met my new team of Cardoso Racing for the first time. For now I have to do school at home, doing my exersises at home and try to find some funtime.
Difficult times for everybody but for sure better times will come. Stay safe and I hope to see you soon, hopefully at a race track somewhere!
Collin
