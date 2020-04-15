Blog | Collin Veijer knows what is important

I hope everything goes well with you all within the circumstances. We don't know yet when we can do again what we love so much and that's racing.

Normally that's the most important thing in the world for me. Easy to say, but now I can see that of course health of people is far more important.

