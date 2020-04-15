Blog | Collin Veijer knows what is important

I hope everything goes well with you all within the circumstances. We don't know yet when we can do again what we love so much and that's racing.
Normally that's the most important thing in the world for me. Easy to say, but now I can see that of course health of people is far more important.
My last ride was the test with the ETC bike at Jerez beginning of March. It was there I also met my new team of Cardoso Racing for the first time. For now I have to do school at home, doing my exersises at home and try to find some funtime.
Difficult times for everybody but for sure better times will come. Stay safe and I hope to see you soon, hopefully at a race track somewhere!