Blog | Dan Jones doing a lot but not riding

Hiya All,

Throughout the summer I haven't been able to ride, but I've still attended the events. Me and my family had a great holiday, where we went from the Czech GP to the Austrian GP, here's what I got up to:

Dan Jones at the promo event for the Brno GP - 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

For the Friday night of the Brno MotoGP, I had a promotional event with Pole Position Travel. Also on stage we had Jakub Kornfeil, Scott Redding, Cal Crutchlow and Sam Lowes. We interacted with the fans by having a question and answer session and I was able to speak about my experience as a rookie in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Dan Jones enjoying the event on his 16th birthday - Brno 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

I really enjoyed the night, there was a live band playing music and many people there to support the riders. It was also my 16th birthday on that day, so all the audience sang happy birthday which was really warming to hear!

Me and my family then travelled to the Austrian GP, which was the home round for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. I enjoyed seeing the history behind Red Bull, I saw the different motorsports they were involved in, it was very interesting.

Dan Jones visiting the e-sports truck - Red Bull Ring 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

Even though I wasn't able to ride, I was able to have fun elsewhere! I was able to play as myself on the MotoGP e-sports truck, the riders of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup got filmed whilst playing the game, this was a lot of fun to relax and laugh with my friends.

Dan Jones with other KTM Moto GP riders at Red Bull Ring - 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

In Austria I also got to do a talk with Pole Position Travel. Both Brad Binder and Darryn Binder were there as well, it was really nice meeting ex Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup riders where they could share their experiences with me. I learnt a lot from both riders, it was a great night and I enjoyed meeting a lot of new people.

Dan Jones with other KTM Moto GP riders at Red Bull Ring - 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

Next up was the Silverstone GP, my home round. On the Wednesday night I was interviewed by Toby Moody for KTM UK, I was on stage with Bradley Smith, Brad Binder and Niccolo Antonelli. I really enjoyed this night, with KTM dealers from all over the United Kingdom coming to speak to us, it was exciting to say the least!

Dan Jones at the Q&A - Red Bull Ring 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

On Friday night I did another Q&A session for Pole Position Travel with Niall Mackenzie asking questions. At the table we had Scott Redding, Tarran Mackenzie, John McPhee, Sam Lowes, Rory Skinner and Gino Rea. I really enjoyed getting different questions about my Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup experience, it was a lot of fun.

Me and my family really enjoyed our holiday, it wouldn't have been possible without the staff and everyone involved at the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. It gave me and my family the best experience of a MotoGP that we could ever ask for, thank you.

I'm still recovering from my broken humerus but I'm doing what I can to get back as soon as possible.

See you soon! Dan