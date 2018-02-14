Blog | Dan Jones going for the knockout in 2018

Hello everyone,

I've been training hard in the off season and even experimenting new ways of training, here's what I've been doing:

For the 2018 season I am hoping for big improvements, so I decided to try and change my training program to improve my fitness. I'd had a look at different options but boxing appealed the most to me.

Dan Jones working on his power at the boxing training - 2018 © Dan Jones Archive

I really enjoy boxing, it's very demanding on the body and helps improve strength and stamina. Hopefully this can help me gain another step in my riding during the start of the 2018 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Season.

I have also been working very hard in the gym. Every time I visit the gym I up my workout more and more, it gets more difficult every time. I am determined to do my best this season and be as healthy as I can, the work I put in now will help me throughout the season.

Dan Jones working out at the gym - 2018 © Dan Jones Archive

Although it's very cold in Wales, I still do a lot of cycling. I get very muddy and wet but I enjoy going out and working hard. It keeps me going knowing the work I put in now will help me in the upcoming season and in the future.

Dan Jones after his MTB Training at home - 2018 © Dan Jones Archive

Although training is very important. It's also just as crucial to get time on a motorbike. I have been training hard on a 450 supermoto and a Moriwaki 250 at Circuit de la Ribera.

Dan Jones in the pit before riding Super Moto - 2018 © Dan Jones Archive

On the 22nd of February I will be going out to Circuit de la Ribera for 2 weeks. Hopefully I can get some quality track time and make another big step in my riding.

I'll let you all know how I get on once I've finished the 2 weeks of riding.

All the best! Dan Jones