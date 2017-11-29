Blog | Dan Jones wraps up his 2017 season back on the bike

Hello everyone,
In 2017 I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity of a life time by the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. But I was also very fortunate to be riding for Racing Steps Foundation in the Junior World Championships, I had the final race of my 2017 season at Valencia.
It was a very positive weekend for me, during the first session of the weekend I went faster then I had ever been around Valencia. I kept on improving to find myself going one and a half seconds faster then I had ever been at the circuit. I qualified 0.9 off pole position, which put me 23rd on the grid.
Before my first race of the weekend I was very nervous, with the news of Racing Steps Foundation coming to an end, I put pressure on myself to try and make sure I got a good result.
During the opening laps of the first race there was 6 crashes, the race was red flagged. This gave me an opportunity to calm down and focus again. On the restart I got a good start and was in a group for 12th position, but unfortunately with 7 laps to go I crashed out of 14th. I had Race 2 to go so I kept my head held high as I had another opportunity.
Race 2 was a lot better, I got a good start and got away with the group for 12th. I felt strong in the opening laps and I was confident I could push for my best result. On lap 6 my seat pad came lose and was moving around when I changed direction, the glue got on to my leathers and it caused me to lose a lot of time through out the race. I managed to stay on and cross the line in P14, my first points after my injury. I was satisfied with the work we had done and I feel like my riding has improved.
Finally I attended the Motorcycle live show at the NEC arena in Birmingham, I spoke to many people and met some of you great fans. If you ever see me at any events make sure you stop and say hello.
I will keep pushing hard throughout the winter to make sure I can give my best in 2018. Although I'm without a ride in the Junior World Championship I believe in the people around me and will be waiting for another opportunity. Now I can focus 110% on the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Hopefully I can have a strong season in 2018.
See you all soon,
Dan Jones