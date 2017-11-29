Blog | Dan Jones wraps up his 2017 season back on the bike

Hello everyone,

In 2017 I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity of a life time by the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. But I was also very fortunate to be riding for Racing Steps Foundation in the Junior World Championships, I had the final race of my 2017 season at Valencia.

Dan Jones racing at ETC in Valencia - 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

It was a very positive weekend for me, during the first session of the weekend I went faster then I had ever been around Valencia. I kept on improving to find myself going one and a half seconds faster then I had ever been at the circuit. I qualified 0.9 off pole position, which put me 23rd on the grid.

Dan Jones going faster then ever in Valencia - 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

Before my first race of the weekend I was very nervous, with the news of Racing Steps Foundation coming to an end, I put pressure on myself to try and make sure I got a good result.

Dan Jones leaving the pit at ETC in Valencia 2017 © vroom media

During the opening laps of the first race there was 6 crashes, the race was red flagged. This gave me an opportunity to calm down and focus again. On the restart I got a good start and was in a group for 12th position, but unfortunately with 7 laps to go I crashed out of 14th. I had Race 2 to go so I kept my head held high as I had another opportunity.

Dan Jones - ETC Race 2 in Valencia 2017 © vroom media

Race 2 was a lot better, I got a good start and got away with the group for 12th. I felt strong in the opening laps and I was confident I could push for my best result. On lap 6 my seat pad came lose and was moving around when I changed direction, the glue got on to my leathers and it caused me to lose a lot of time through out the race. I managed to stay on and cross the line in P14, my first points after my injury. I was satisfied with the work we had done and I feel like my riding has improved.

Finally I attended the Motorcycle live show at the NEC arena in Birmingham, I spoke to many people and met some of you great fans. If you ever see me at any events make sure you stop and say hello.

Dan Jones at the KTM booth on an Motorcycle show in Birmingham 2017 © Dan Jones Archive

I will keep pushing hard throughout the winter to make sure I can give my best in 2018. Although I'm without a ride in the Junior World Championship I believe in the people around me and will be waiting for another opportunity. Now I can focus 110% on the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Hopefully I can have a strong season in 2018.

See you all soon,

Dan Jones