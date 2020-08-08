Daniel Holgado testing his new KTM in Spielberg 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Daniel Holgado happy to be fast at the test

Great time at day 1, crash at day 2
Written by Daniel Holgado
Hi everyone,
Last Monday and Tuesday I had my first test in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.
Daniel Holgado had a wet start at the pre-season test in Spielberg 2020
Daniel Holgado had a wet start at the pre-season test in Spielberg 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The first day we had a great time finishing in P2.
Daniel Holgado - Rider Portrait - Pitlane Spielberg 2020
Daniel Holgado - Rider Portrait - Pitlane Spielberg 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The second day I had a crash, Rider OK and I finished in P5.
Daniel Holgado followed by Luca Lunetta at the pre-season test 2020
Daniel Holgado followed by Luca Lunetta at the pre-season test 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I am very motivated for the race!!!
Chat soon! Dani
