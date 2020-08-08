Blog | Daniel Holgado happy to be fast at the test

Hi everyone,

Last Monday and Tuesday I had my first test in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

Daniel Holgado had a wet start at the pre-season test in Spielberg 2020 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The first day we had a great time finishing in P2.

Daniel Holgado - Rider Portrait - Pitlane Spielberg 2020 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The second day I had a crash, Rider OK and I finished in P5.

Daniel Holgado followed by Luca Lunetta at the pre-season test 2020 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I am very motivated for the race!!!

Chat soon! Dani