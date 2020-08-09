Daniel Muñoz & Noah Dettwiler testing the new KTM in Spielberg 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Daniel Muñoz happy with the Red Bull Ring and his KTM

Learned a lot about the circuit and the bike
Written by Daniel Muñoz
Updated on
Hi everybody,
I am very happy with the tests we did at the Red Bull Ring because they have been very positive for me.
Daniel Muñoz getting grip with the new KTM at the pre-season test - 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull ContentPool
I have learned a lot about the circuit and the bike, I am very happy.
Daniel Muñoz - Rider Portrait - Pitlane Spielberg 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Goodbye and see you soon on the track.
Dani Muñoz #7
Published on

