World of Red Bull
Races
Riders
Results
News & Media
About Rookies
Become a Rookie
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Daniel Muñoz happy with the Red Bull Ring and his KTM
Learned a lot about the circuit and the bike
Written by Daniel Muñoz
Updated on
09.08.2020 · 22:00 UTC
Save
Save
Hi everybody,
I am very happy with the tests we did at the Red Bull Ring because they have been very positive for me.
Daniel Muñoz getting grip with the new KTM at the pre-season test - 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull ContentPool
I have learned a lot about the circuit and the bike, I am very happy.
Daniel Muñoz - Rider Portrait - Pitlane Spielberg 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Goodbye and see you soon on the track.
Dani Muñoz #7
Published on
09.07.2021 · 10:11 UTC
Save
Save
Share
Share this story!
More Stories
Blog | Dettwiler improving all the time in Portugal
Ups and downs in Estoril and Portimão at ETC
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Bertelle training hard & ready for Rookies
Portomaggiore Team test session and Flattrack laps
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Daniel Holgado in the dirt and on the tarmac
Constant results at FIM CEV Repsol with P5 and P4.
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Mario Aji fit, ready & back in Europe
Missing the first two rounds of FIM CEV looking forward to the Rookies Cup pre-season test
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Pedro Acosta is ready to go Rookies Cup Racing
Improved settings on the new KTM in all possible track conditions
Red Bull Rookies Cup