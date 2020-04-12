Blog | David Alonso keeping a balanced life going

Hello, how are you?

I am passing the quarantine in Valencia, distanced from my family. Despite that, I am in a good place since I can continue with my physical preparation for arrive strong to the season.

David Alonso playing table soccer at home - April 2020 © David Alonso

Now, because I have more time, I read some books and watch documentaries on Dazn.

David Alonso reading a book during quarantine in Valencia - April 2020 © David Alonso Archive

In the mornings I go first to virtual class with the school and then, once all the homework is finished, I go to train.

David Alonso working out on his balance board - April 2020 © David Alonso Archive

Another hobby that I have fun is bike-trial.

David Alonso loves to ride his bike-trial at home - April 2020 © David Alonso Archive

From here, I hope you are having a great time and see you soon in the paddocks.

Cheers! David Alonso