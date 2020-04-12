World of Red Bull
© David Alonso Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | David Alonso keeping a balanced life going
Homeschooling, workout, books and documentaries on Dazn
Written by David Alonso
Updated on
12.04.2020 · 8:00 UTC
Hello, how are you?
I am passing the quarantine in Valencia, distanced from my family. Despite that, I am in a good place since I can continue with my physical preparation for arrive strong to the season.
David Alonso playing table soccer at home - April 2020
© David Alonso
Now, because I have more time, I read some books and watch documentaries on Dazn.
David Alonso reading a book during quarantine in Valencia - April 2020
© David Alonso Archive
In the mornings I go first to virtual class with the school and then, once all the homework is finished, I go to train.
David Alonso working out on his balance board - April 2020
© David Alonso Archive
Another hobby that I have fun is bike-trial.
David Alonso loves to ride his bike-trial at home - April 2020
© David Alonso Archive
From here, I hope you are having a great time and see you soon in the paddocks.
Cheers! David Alonso
Published on
13.07.2021 · 13:06 UTC
