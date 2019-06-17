David Salvador in the pit of Mugello - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | David Salvador having a great ride in Mugello

Difficult start with fever and sore throat
Written by David Salvador
Written by David Salvador
Hi Everyone,
FP1&FP2: P16
It was a hard day for me because on Thursday afternoon I had to go to the hospital with a tough headache due to a high fever and sore throat. After that I could recover enough to participate in practices and the qualifying. It was a new circuit for me and I liked it a lot as I worked with good pace and we reach a perfect setting on the bike.
David Salvador in the leading group in Mugello - 2019
David Salvador in the leading group in Mugello - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
QP: P12
I felt happy with this position because I made a setting improvement. It wasn't my best lap but I knew I was ready for the race battle.
David Salvador leading the race in Mugello - 2019
David Salvador leading the race in Mugello - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Race: P4
A really enjoyable and well fought race. I didn't make a good start but step by step I was overtaking riders as the race passed.
David Salvador racing in Mugello - 2019
David Salvador racing in Mugello - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I was hard to know which strategy was the best as I was in a big group of riders. When there were two laps to go I pushed hard and I finished P4.
David Salvador sandwiched between Fellon and Baltus - Mugello 2019
David Salvador sandwiched between Fellon and Baltus - Mugello 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
At the end I felt really happy with the result accomplished.
David Salvador shake hands with Daijiro after the race in Mugello - 2019
David Salvador shake hands with Daijiro after the race in Mugello - 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I want to thank all the people from the organisation that helped me when I was ill, also thanks to my mechanic, sponsors and family for supporting me.
David Salvador in the pit of Mugello - Summer 2019
David Salvador in the pit of Mugello - Summer 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Thanks for reading this,
See you in Assen! David Salvador #38.
