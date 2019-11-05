David Salvador racing at Junior World Moto3 Championship - 2019
© David Salvador Archive
Blog | David Salvador on the pace in Albacete for the CEV

Good results in Jerez and Albacete
Written by David Salvador
Updated on
Hello mates!
Two weeks ago I had the opportunity to take part in another FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 race, as I've been doing during the whole season as you may know.
David Salvador - Junior World Moto3 Championship - Albacete - 2019
David Salvador - Junior World Moto3 Championship - Albacete - 2019
© David Salvador Archive
During the last races of the Junior World Moto3 Championship the level has increased a lot as many riders have taken part in at least one race of the World Championship of Moto3. But I could adapt myself to a faster pace and I achieved good results in Jerez and also in Albacete.
David Salvador - Albacete - 2019 - Junior World Moto3 Championship
David Salvador - Albacete - 2019 - Junior World Moto3 Championship
© David Salvador Archive
FP's
I felt very comfortable and the bike had a good setting. My pace was really consistent and we work in a good way, so I was satisfied with the FP's work.
David Salvador - Junior World Moto3 Championship 2019- Albacete Track
David Salvador - Junior World Moto3 Championship 2019- Albacete Track
© David Salvador Archive
QP: P10
It was a very tight qualifying. I found some riders in front of me during my best lap so I couldn't reach a better time than the one I got but I was still confident because we worked hard and I knew that I could perform a good race
David Salvador racing at the Junior World Moto3 Championship Albacete 2019
David Salvador racing at the Junior World Moto3 Championship Albacete 2019
© David Salvador Archive
Race: P10
Step by step. Happy for being able to fight in the front group during the whole race. It was a big group and I had a hard fight with all of them.
David Salvador full speed at the Junior World Championships - Albacete 2019
David Salvador full speed at the Junior World Championships - Albacete 2019
© David Salvador Archive
I realised the points that we can improve in the next race so in Valencia I will try to be in the front group again to reach the podium.
David Salvador full trottle at the Junior World Championships - Albacete 19
David Salvador full trottle at the Junior World Championships - Albacete 19
© David Salvador Archive
As from every race I must and I want to say many thanks to my team for the great work, to my sponsors for the big help and to my family for all the support.
David Salvador with his team at the Junior World Championships Albacete 19
David Salvador with his team at the Junior World Championships Albacete 19
© David Salvador Archive
See you soon at Valencia Circuit!
David Salvador in the pit at the Junior World Championships - Albacete 19
David Salvador in the pit at the Junior World Championships - Albacete 19
© David Salvador Archive
Thanks for reading my blog! #DS38
