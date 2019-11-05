Blog | David Salvador on the pace in Albacete for the CEV

Two weeks ago I had the opportunity to take part in another FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 race, as I've been doing during the whole season as you may know.
During the last races of the Junior World Moto3 Championship the level has increased a lot as many riders have taken part in at least one race of the World Championship of Moto3. But I could adapt myself to a faster pace and I achieved good results in Jerez and also in Albacete.
FP's
I felt very comfortable and the bike had a good setting. My pace was really consistent and we work in a good way, so I was satisfied with the FP's work.
QP: P10
It was a very tight qualifying. I found some riders in front of me during my best lap so I couldn't reach a better time than the one I got but I was still confident because we worked hard and I knew that I could perform a good race
Race: P10
Step by step. Happy for being able to fight in the front group during the whole race. It was a big group and I had a hard fight with all of them.
I realised the points that we can improve in the next race so in Valencia I will try to be in the front group again to reach the podium.
As from every race I must and I want to say many thanks to my team for the great work, to my sponsors for the big help and to my family for all the support.