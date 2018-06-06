Deniz Öncü in the pit of Mugello 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Deniz Öncü glad for good points from a tough race in Italy

Every lap I did learnt more things
Written by Deniz Öncü
1 min readUpdated on
Hello everyone,
Last Friday and Saturday we were in Mugello and they were nice days. There we had a 2 practice sessions, 1 qualy and 1 race.
Deniz Öncü racing in Mugello 2018
Deniz Öncü racing in Mugello 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
And they were good days for me because every lap I did learnt more things.
The circuit was bumpy but it was nice to ride. Friday I finished qualy in 6th place. I think it was good because I did consistent laps and every time I made these lap times without slipstream.
Deniz Öncü talking to Head Coach Gustl in Mugello - 2018
Deniz Öncü talking to Head Coach Gustl in Mugello - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
And on Saturday, Santi (suspension engineer) and my helper Xavi came to me and explained that my suspension was broken in practice and qualy and we didn't know... But before the race they fitted a new rear suspension for me and I rode.
Deniz Öncü followed by Barry Baltus in Mugello - 2018
Deniz Öncü followed by Barry Baltus in Mugello - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The problem was that I didn't have the right set-up so I tried to ride with what I had in my hands, to give 100% so it was a really hard race for me.
But in the end I finished 6th and I took some points and it's not so bad for the championship I think. This weekend I have a CEV race and I adapt my brain to this race.
See you next time! Bye... Deniz
Published on

More Stories