Blog | Deniz Öncü happy that the long wait for the Rookies KTM is over

It was a really long winter to me because I really missed riding my Rookies KTM and in Jerez we made the first test and I think the test was fantastic.

It was a really long winter to me because I really missed riding my Rookies KTM and in Jerez we made the first test and I think the test was fantastic.

It was a really long winter to me because I really missed riding my Rookies KTM and in Jerez we made the first test and I think the test was fantastic.