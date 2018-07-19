Blog | Deniz Öncü waking up big time for a German GP repeat

Before the race I watched the replay from 2017 maybe 20 times to refresh every important points to my head.

Before the race I watched the replay from 2017 maybe 20 times to refresh every important points to my head.

Before the race I watched the replay from 2017 maybe 20 times to refresh every important points to my head.

And maybe it was a bit late to realise it but I needed to get the understanding in myself and start to push to make more good races and finish in front.

And maybe it was a bit late to realise it but I needed to get the understanding in myself and start to push to make more good races and finish in front.

And maybe it was a bit late to realise it but I needed to get the understanding in myself and start to push to make more good races and finish in front.

So in the Sachsenring I concentrated 100% for the two races and at the end I got two perfect results.

So in the Sachsenring I concentrated 100% for the two races and at the end I got two perfect results.

So in the Sachsenring I concentrated 100% for the two races and at the end I got two perfect results.