© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Deniz Öncü waking up big time for a German GP repeat

Written by Deniz Öncü
Hi guys!
Hope everyone is going well. Lets talk about the last race (Sachsenring).
Deniz Öncü racing FP1 in Sachsenring 2018
Before the race I watched the replay from 2017 maybe 20 times to refresh every important points to my head.
Deniz Öncü racing at Sachsenring 2018
And maybe it was a bit late to realise it but I needed to get the understanding in myself and start to push to make more good races and finish in front.
Deniz Öncü full trottle at Sachsenring - 2018
So in the Sachsenring I concentrated 100% for the two races and at the end I got two perfect results.
Deniz Öncü had an 1 and 2 weekend at Sachsenring 2018
Now I am really happy for the weekend. But it doesn't mean that everything is finished. It is a long way away from finished, we have five more races and I will do the same again and again.
Deniz Öncü leading the race at Sachsenring 2018
So watch out when I see you guys in 3 weeks at the Red Bull Ring,
Deniz Öncü in the pit of Sachsenring 2018
Deniz
