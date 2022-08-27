Blog | Emanuel Aguilar content with Brno progress

Hi all,
I completed another positive weekend in Brno where I enjoyed riding my KTM with more confidence. That made it possible to improve the lap times.
In the second race in Brno I came very close to scoring points, 16th was my best result so far and it was at the end of a great battle.
That motivates me to continue training and put my best way to go forward in Silverstone. I will work more on the mistakes I make to further enhance my progress.
Thank you very much for your attention and see you soon at Silverstone.
Greetings! Ema