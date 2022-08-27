Emanuel Aguilar with his dad in hte pit of Brno 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Emanuel Aguilar content with Brno progress

I completed another positive weekend in Brno...
Written by Emanuel Aguilar
1 min readUpdated on
Hi all,
I completed another positive weekend in Brno where I enjoyed riding my KTM with more confidence. That made it possible to improve the lap times.
Emanuel Aguilar thumbs up in the pit lane of Brno 2015
Emanuel Aguilar thumbs up in the pit lane of Brno 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In the second race in Brno I came very close to scoring points, 16th was my best result so far and it was at the end of a great battle.
Emanuel Aguilar chasing Mykyta Kalinin in Brno 2015
Emanuel Aguilar chasing Mykyta Kalinin in Brno 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
That motivates me to continue training and put my best way to go forward in Silverstone. I will work more on the mistakes I make to further enhance my progress.
Emanuel Aguilar being focused in the pit lane of Brno 2015
Emanuel Aguilar being focused in the pit lane of Brno 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Thank you very much for your attention and see you soon at Silverstone.
Greetings! Ema

More Stories