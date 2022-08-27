Blog | Emanuel Aguilar content with Brno progress

Hi all,

I completed another positive weekend in Brno where I enjoyed riding my KTM with more confidence. That made it possible to improve the lap times.

Emanuel Aguilar thumbs up in the pit lane of Brno 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the second race in Brno I came very close to scoring points, 16th was my best result so far and it was at the end of a great battle.

Emanuel Aguilar chasing Mykyta Kalinin in Brno 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

That motivates me to continue training and put my best way to go forward in Silverstone. I will work more on the mistakes I make to further enhance my progress.

Emanuel Aguilar being focused in the pit lane of Brno 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thank you very much for your attention and see you soon at Silverstone.

Greetings! Ema