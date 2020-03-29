Blog | Filip Salač fighting to the front in Spain

Hello everybody,

I'm going to tell you about my first racing weekend of FIM CEV Repsol Junior World Championship Moto3. It was really difficult weekend for me and my team because there are many fast riders and good teams.

Filip Salač getting low in Portugal at ETC - 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

Track in Estoril is really nice but is very slippery. On Thursday there was a dry free practices and we wanted to make a good setting of the bike because on Friday there was raining.

Filip Salač finished 8th in Estoril - 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

I think that there wasn't any rider who didn't crashed on Friday's wet track. I had one small crash and than I had problem with my battery and my bike stopped, so I tried to start it but I didn't. I looked at the track marshals and then I heard a bike crashing so I looked around. I saw how the bike was coming straight at me. So I jumped over. The crashing bike hit my bike. So I was really lucky that I jumped because if I didn't, It could hit me.

In qualy I had a problem with engine braking, it didn't brake how I wanted. In the end I was 26th on the starting grid, 2 seconds from the 1st rider.

Filip Salač on the grid of Estoril at ETC - 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

For the race I said that I have to have a good start and be overtaking a bit more aggressive. After the first lap I was 19th. I went step by step towards the front and I got into to the group for first position and made the 2nd best lap of the race. In the last 4 laps I had problems with my rear tyre so I didn't want to crash and I finished the race 8th.

I think it was a positive race for me and I have really good feeling before the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup preseason test in Jerez.

Filip Salač after the Race with his team at ETC Portugal - 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

I want to say thanks to my team, partners, family and all fans!

Really looking forward to the preseason test in Jerez and feeling well.

Your Filip #12