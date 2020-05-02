Blog | Filip Salač racing hard in Valencia

Hello everybody,

I'm going to tell you something about my race in Valencia in the Moto3 Junior World Championship last week.

After free practice I was really happy with the setting on the bike and I knew that I can fight for front positions in qualifying practice. In first qualy there was too much traffic on the track but on the last lap I was really fast but then I had to overtake 2 slower riders and in the last right corner my front wheels closed and I finish that lap with time 1,40,5.

I knew that the time wasn't so bad but I also knew that I could be faster. When I took my best last sector with my last lap, it was 1,39,8 and I could be 3rd on the grid. In the second qualifying the times weren't faster because it was hotter than before. My position on the grid was 20th.

Filip Salač showing his wheelie skills at ETC in Valencia 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

Filip Salač racing at ETC in Valencia 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

In Sunday's warm up we -. It was really good because it was really really windy and it was very difficult.

In the first race I had a good start and then I pushed step by step higher and higher and I fought for 7th position. But on the last lap I had big contact with one of the riders in the big group and I was 9th place at the finish.

In the second race I had a good start but then there was a red flag for a big crash of 2 riders and I wish them to be back on the track soon. After the restart my start wasn't so good and in all exits from the corners I didn't have grip from the rear wheel.

Filip Salač with his team at ETC in Valencia 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

Then I had a big highslider in corner number 9 and I crashed. It was a really high speed. I want to say thanks to my team Cuna de Campeones, to my partners, my family, fans and all who support me!

Also want to say be strong and get well soon to my mate Jason Dupasquier which broke his left leg (femur) in the first race! I know how hard it is to be back ready as soon is possible but he is a very good rider and I think alsonhe is getting well fast! Get well soon Jason I will miss racing with you this week in Jerez!

Filip Salač visting his friend Jason Dupasquier in the hospital - 2018 © Filip Salač Archive

This weekend is first race of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in Jerez! Really looking forward to be there and I'm ready to fight for front positions!

See you! Your Filip #12