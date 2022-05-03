Filip Salač helping his brother on the ski lift - 2016
© Filip Salač Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Filip Salač training and enjoying hard-to-find snow

The new season is already coming and I'm preparing for 2016
Written by Filip Salač
Hi everyone!
Christmas time.
Filip Salač freeriding on the electric KTM 2016
© Filip Salač Archive
The new season is already coming and I'm preparing for 2016. I really like winter sports such as skiing, ice skating and snowboarding but this winter so far there hasn't been much snow in the Czech Republic so I'm disappointed.
Filip Salač - Pushing hard for 2016
© Filip Salač Archive
But it's better for my preparation because I can do outdoor exercises, training motocross (freeride), cycling.
Filip Salač skiing with his little brother 2016
© Filip Salač Archive
During the Christmas holidays I was with my family and friends in the mountains. I was skiing with my brothers and we enjoyed it. I'm looking forward as we are going to Spain, where I can train every day on my supermotard.
Filip Salač skiing with his brother and mum at home - 2016
© Filip Salač Archive
Happy New Year 2016!
See you soon! Your Filip!

