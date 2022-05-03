Blog | Filip Salač training and enjoying hard-to-find snow

The new season is already coming and I'm preparing for 2016. I really like winter sports such as skiing, ice skating and snowboarding but this winter so far there hasn't been much snow in the Czech Republic so I'm disappointed.

The new season is already coming and I'm preparing for 2016. I really like winter sports such as skiing, ice skating and snowboarding but this winter so far there hasn't been much snow in the Czech Republic so I'm disappointed.

The new season is already coming and I'm preparing for 2016. I really like winter sports such as skiing, ice skating and snowboarding but this winter so far there hasn't been much snow in the Czech Republic so I'm disappointed.

But it's better for my preparation because I can do outdoor exercises, training motocross (freeride), cycling.

But it's better for my preparation because I can do outdoor exercises, training motocross (freeride), cycling.

But it's better for my preparation because I can do outdoor exercises, training motocross (freeride), cycling.