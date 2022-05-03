Blog | Filip Salač training and enjoying hard-to-find snow

Hi everyone!
Christmas time.
The new season is already coming and I'm preparing for 2016. I really like winter sports such as skiing, ice skating and snowboarding but this winter so far there hasn't been much snow in the Czech Republic so I'm disappointed.
But it's better for my preparation because I can do outdoor exercises, training motocross (freeride), cycling.
During the Christmas holidays I was with my family and friends in the mountains. I was skiing with my brothers and we enjoyed it. I'm looking forward as we are going to Spain, where I can train every day on my supermotard.
Happy New Year 2016!
See you soon! Your Filip!