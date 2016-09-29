Filip Salač crossing the finish line in Aragon in 5th position - 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Filip Salač with a great end to the season in Aragon

Rookies Cup in Spain was very good for me
Written by Filip Salač
2 min readUpdated on
Hello everybody,
Last weekend at the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup was very good for me.
Filip Salač racing the QP in Aragon 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In the 1st Free Practice it was my first time with Moto3 bike at Aragon. So I was searching gears and lines.
In 2nd Free Practice we tried to get a good setting on my bike to qualify.
Filip Salač racing the FP in Aragon 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In Qualifying I set my best lap time, it was on the 3rd lap because there was traffic.
Filip Salač racing in Aragon 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In the first race I didn't have a good start, I was 8th in first corner so then I pushed on to catch up with first group, and I did it. I didn't want to overtake too much in the beginning of the race, I wanted to do it, in last 2 laps.
Filip Salač following Sasaki and Toba in Aragon 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
It was a very nice battle and I enjoyed it. I finished 5th so it was my best place this season but I was only 0.2 seconds from first place.
For the second race we made some small changes, and it wasn't better. I had a good start and at the first corner I was in 5th place. Then I was in the first group and on the 4th lap, my front wheel closed on the second corner, it was a close shave, I nearly crashed.
Filip Salač followed by Ai Ogura and Kevin Zannoni in Aragon 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I had to push with my knee and elbow to put the bike back in the right position. I lost 3 seconds, I tried to get back to to the first group, but it wasn't possible.
So then I had to battle in the second group, and on the lap last corner I overtook 3 riders. In the end I finished 5th for the second time.
Filip Salač showing his wheelie skills in Aragon after the race - 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I want to say a big thanks to all from Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for a fantastic season and experience. Also to my mechanic Joan and to Santi, my family and my fans.
Filip Salač racing in Aragon 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
It was nice to race here with perfect people and fast riders.
See you soon! Your Filip#12

