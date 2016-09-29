Blog | Filip Salač with a great end to the season in Aragon

Hello everybody,

Last weekend at the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup was very good for me.

Filip Salač racing the QP in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the 1st Free Practice it was my first time with Moto3 bike at Aragon. So I was searching gears and lines.

In 2nd Free Practice we tried to get a good setting on my bike to qualify.

Filip Salač racing the FP in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Qualifying I set my best lap time, it was on the 3rd lap because there was traffic.

Filip Salač racing in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the first race I didn't have a good start, I was 8th in first corner so then I pushed on to catch up with first group, and I did it. I didn't want to overtake too much in the beginning of the race, I wanted to do it, in last 2 laps.

Filip Salač following Sasaki and Toba in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It was a very nice battle and I enjoyed it. I finished 5th so it was my best place this season but I was only 0.2 seconds from first place.

For the second race we made some small changes, and it wasn't better. I had a good start and at the first corner I was in 5th place. Then I was in the first group and on the 4th lap, my front wheel closed on the second corner, it was a close shave, I nearly crashed.

Filip Salač followed by Ai Ogura and Kevin Zannoni in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I had to push with my knee and elbow to put the bike back in the right position. I lost 3 seconds, I tried to get back to to the first group, but it wasn't possible.

So then I had to battle in the second group, and on the lap last corner I overtook 3 riders. In the end I finished 5th for the second time.

Filip Salač showing his wheelie skills in Aragon after the race - 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I want to say a big thanks to all from Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for a fantastic season and experience. Also to my mechanic Joan and to Santi, my family and my fans.

Filip Salač racing in Aragon 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It was nice to race here with perfect people and fast riders.

See you soon! Your Filip#12