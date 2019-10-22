Gabin Planques ahead of Phillip Tonn in Aragon 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Gabin Planques battling in the fast group in Aragon

Mixed Results on the two races
Written by Gabin Planques
Updated on
Hi Everyone,
I'm coming back from my seventh Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race in Aragon it was not the best weekend.
Friday we had two Free Practice sessions of thirty minutes and one QP of twenty-five minutes. In the FP1 I made 16th, for the FP2 it was better I had a better feeling with the bike I finished the FP2 at 13th. For QP I was not successful at doing a good lap I finished this 18th.
Gabin Planques in the middle of pack in Aragon 2019
Gabin Planques in the middle of pack in Aragon 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
For the first race of the weekend I had a good feeling on the bike I finished this race 8th.
Gabin Planques chasing Artem Maraev in Aragon 2019
Gabin Planques chasing Artem Maraev in Aragon 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
For the second race of the weekend I was in the front group I had a very good feeling with the bike and I finished 14th.
Gabin Planques racing in Aragon 2019
Gabin Planques racing in Aragon 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Thanks to all the people of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for keeping me for a second year.
See you next year! Full gas! #GP48
Published on

