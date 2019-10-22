Blog | Gabin Planques battling in the fast group in Aragon

I'm coming back from my seventh Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race in Aragon it was not the best weekend.
Friday we had two Free Practice sessions of thirty minutes and one QP of twenty-five minutes. In the FP1 I made 16th, for the FP2 it was better I had a better feeling with the bike I finished the FP2 at 13th. For QP I was not successful at doing a good lap I finished this 18th.
For the first race of the weekend I had a good feeling on the bike I finished this race 8th.
For the second race of the weekend I was in the front group I had a very good feeling with the bike and I finished 14th.
Thanks to all the people of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for keeping me for a second year.